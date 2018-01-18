10 Things to Know for Thursday

By: The Associated Press

1. STEVE BANNON WAS CUED TO KEEP MUM

During an interview by a House panel, the attorney for the ex-White House strategist relayed questions, in real time, to the White House and was told when not to respond, the AP learns.

2. HOW RIVAL KOREAS ARE COOPERATING

North and South Korea agree to form their first unified Olympic team and have their athletes parade together for the first time in 11 years during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Games in South Korea.

3. APPLE PLEDGES EXPANSION, NEW HIRING

The company says it is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 more workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.

4. SNOW, ICE, RECORD COLD GRIP SOUTH

At least 10 deaths are blamed on the storm in a corner of the U.S. ill-equipped to deal with wintry weather

5. WALL STREET CHEERS MILESTONE

For the first time, the Dow closes above 26,000 points.

6. SCARS OF WAR REMAIN IN ANCIENT SYRIAN CITY

It's been four years since Syria's rebels withdrew from Homs, but the city's ancient heart is still an abandoned ruin.

7. 'CANNOT ASSERT YOURSELVES BY DESTROYING OTHERS'

Pope Francis denounces the use of violence to achieve political gains in his visit to the heart of Chile's centuries-old conflict with indigenous peoples.

8. WHICH DEATHS SEEM 'ENTIRELY PREVENTABLE'

A scientific panel recommends that states significantly lower their drunken driving thresholds as part of a blueprint to eliminate 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths each year.

9. ANN CURRY'S UNPLEASANT MEMORIES

The former NBC anchor says there was an atmosphere of verbal sexual harassment when she worked at the "Today" show, and she was unsurprised by the allegations that got former colleague Matt Lauer fired.

10. LEBRON, CAVS IN THE DOLDRUMS

Recent losses raise questions about whether Cleveland is still the best team in the Eastern Conference or good enough to make its fourth straight NBA Finals.

